Haslam Highlights Cut In Grocery Tax ...

Haslam Highlights Cut In Grocery Tax Provided By IMPROVE Act

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jul 6 Read more: Chattanoogan.com

Governor Bill Haslam Thursday highlighted the 20 percent reduction to the grocery tax included in the newly implemented IMPROVE Act by visiting local grocery stores in Elizabethton and Mount Juliet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabethton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Claude John Robinson 55 min Bystandered 5
Woman who reads cards/fortuneteller 10 hr litenin 7
been there done that 11 hr Bob 2
Teenagers dealing drugs at the covered bridge 23 hr Truth 20
Carnival Fri Concerned 2
Elizabethton Carnival Fri Concerned 2
Deaf guy that panhandles. Fri JUST DONT 3
See all Elizabethton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabethton Forum Now

Elizabethton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabethton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Sudan
 

Elizabethton, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,788 • Total comments across all topics: 282,345,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC