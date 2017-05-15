Household Hazardous Waste Mobile Coll...

Household Hazardous Waste Mobile Collection Service in Carter, Robertson and Rutherford Counties...

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation's mobile household hazardous waste collection service will be in Carter, Robertson and Rutherford Counties on Saturday, May 13. Since the program's inception in 1993, more than 338,000 households have properly disposed of more than 22 million pounds of material. "Unwanted hazardous waste is at risk of polluting our waterways and our air, as well as our own health," said TDEC Commissioner Bob Martineau.

