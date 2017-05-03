TBI Human Trafficking Division Makes Another Arrest
An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Human Trafficking Unit has resulted in the arrest of two men on statutory rape and solicitation charges. On Sunday, the TBI received information from investigators with the Knoxville Police Department concerning a possible case of human trafficking involving juvenile females.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.
Add your comments below
Elizabethton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mat and heather abel (May '13)
|30 min
|Prove it
|16
|Bank workers appreciation day?
|1 hr
|Blbaptacky
|1
|Brunette that worked at Advanced Auto
|3 hr
|Wut
|2
|John Claude Robinson
|4 hr
|bob
|10
|Gas Tax
|5 hr
|Renfro
|35
|Justin Barrett
|6 hr
|Curious
|1
|Mapes Piano String Co. (Aug '13)
|6 hr
|Charlie blows wang
|220
Find what you want!
Search Elizabethton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC