TBI Human Trafficking Division Makes Another Arrest

Tuesday Apr 25

An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Human Trafficking Unit has resulted in the arrest of two men on statutory rape and solicitation charges. On Sunday, the TBI received information from investigators with the Knoxville Police Department concerning a possible case of human trafficking involving juvenile females.

