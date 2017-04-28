Spring Book Sale At Davies Memorial L...

Spring Book Sale At Davies Memorial Library Saturday

It is the Friends of the Elizabethton/Carter County Library's Spring Book Sale, which will be held Thursday through Saturday at the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Building at 300 W. Mill St. Students may join for $5. In 2011 the Friends for the Library District purchased the Mobile Library using book sale funds.

