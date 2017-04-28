Spring Book Sale At Davies Memorial Library Saturday
It is the Friends of the Elizabethton/Carter County Library's Spring Book Sale, which will be held Thursday through Saturday at the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Building at 300 W. Mill St. Students may join for $5. In 2011 the Friends for the Library District purchased the Mobile Library using book sale funds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Elizabethton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pray for all the snitches for Carter county TN
|7 min
|Rick
|3
|Recovery Soldiers Ministries is a FRAUD!!
|3 hr
|Former Addict
|4
|Ben Cole High Speed Chase (Jul '13)
|4 hr
|Autumn Scalf
|22
|John Claude Robinson
|5 hr
|Be honest
|199
|Kent Williams
|7 hr
|Truth
|4
|Gas Tax
|9 hr
|Hmmm
|11
|Guy that pushes shopping cart
|10 hr
|Mumpower
|4
Find what you want!
Search Elizabethton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC