Hearing from East Tennesseans
I always enjoy being home in East Tennessee and hearing from constituents in the First District; over the last two weeks I've had the opportunity to do just that, meeting with many different constituent groups on a number of interesting topics. I've visited manufacturers in our district to hear how we can create policies that incentivize more job creation in the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Elizabethton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Claude Robinson
|16 min
|three teef hillbilly
|152
|I heard Greg Lewis is banging Julie Storie
|9 hr
|Bluford hicks
|5
|Boys & Girls Club (May '16)
|16 hr
|Hotdamsam
|29
|Haunted places in carter county ? (Oct '10)
|19 hr
|The kid
|120
|Cowtown Financial planners
|21 hr
|Jen
|2
|Is Rivers Edge Fellowship a cult?
|22 hr
|Aog
|25
|Councilman Tester
|Thu
|Uncle Si
|5
Find what you want!
Search Elizabethton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC