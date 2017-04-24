Council hears proposals on three tax ...

Council hears proposals on three tax options

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

"Public safety is what people want, first and foremost. We live close to a very violent city, and along the interstate, and we may see an upsurge of crime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabethton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Josh Reece / Julie Hamm 21 min JJDecker 3
Josh& Julie 23 min JJDecker 3
John Claude Robinson 49 min Michael 200
Gas Tax 2 hr Hmmm 13
Janet Alexander 3 hr Rick 2
Subway Manager 7 hr Ward Cleaver 26
Kent Williams 7 hr Tanturm Tam 5
See all Elizabethton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabethton Forum Now

Elizabethton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabethton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Elizabethton, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,987 • Total comments across all topics: 280,623,554

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC