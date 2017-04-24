Charges Reduced In Alleged Baby Sale Case

The state of Tennessee will apparently go it alone in the prosecution of Deanna Lynn Greer and Joshua David Cain, charged in connection with allegedly attempting to sell their 5-month-old baby for $3,000 on March 24 after posting an ad on Craigslist. Greer, 37, of 200 Lakeshore Drive, and Cain, 26, also of the Lakeshore Drive address, are now charged with criminal attempt to commit aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect or endangerment-Haley's Law, along with illegal payments in connection with placement of child.

