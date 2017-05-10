Cassidy 'Ariel' Norton To Wed Logan M...

Cassidy 'Ariel' Norton To Wed Logan Michael Minnick

Friday Apr 28 Read more: The Greenville Sun

Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth and Kelyn Norton, of Greeneville, announce the engagement of their daughter, Cassidy "Ariel" Norton, and Logan Michael Minnick, both of Greeneville. The groom-elect is the son of Tim and JeanAnn Minnick, of Greeneville.

