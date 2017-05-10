Cassidy 'Ariel' Norton To Wed Logan Michael Minnick
Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth and Kelyn Norton, of Greeneville, announce the engagement of their daughter, Cassidy "Ariel" Norton, and Logan Michael Minnick, both of Greeneville. The groom-elect is the son of Tim and JeanAnn Minnick, of Greeneville.
