3 Charged In Lake Drive Drug Arrest

3 Charged In Lake Drive Drug Arrest

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

Three people were charged Tuesday afternoon with possession of a Schedule II drug after Greeneville police and agents of the 3rd Judicial Drug Task Force went to the 100 block of Lake Drive. The arrests were made after officers investigated a report of a 2017 Jeep stolen from 200 Bachman Drive and went to an address where a person lived who had previously rented the vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabethton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
John Claude Robinson 3 hr Someone that know... 150
I heard Greg Lewis is banging Julie Storie 4 hr Bluford hicks 5
Boys & Girls Club (May '16) 12 hr Hotdamsam 29
Haunted places in carter county ? (Oct '10) 15 hr The kid 120
Cowtown Financial planners 17 hr Jen 2
Is Rivers Edge Fellowship a cult? 17 hr Aog 25
Councilman Tester 22 hr Uncle Si 5
See all Elizabethton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabethton Forum Now

Elizabethton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabethton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Elizabethton, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,250 • Total comments across all topics: 280,455,303

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC