3 Charged In Lake Drive Drug Arrest
Three people were charged Tuesday afternoon with possession of a Schedule II drug after Greeneville police and agents of the 3rd Judicial Drug Task Force went to the 100 block of Lake Drive. The arrests were made after officers investigated a report of a 2017 Jeep stolen from 200 Bachman Drive and went to an address where a person lived who had previously rented the vehicle.
