Tennessee couple busted after trying ...

Tennessee couple busted after trying to sell their baby on Craigslist

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: KFVS12

A Tennessee couple is behind bars accused of trying to sell their 5-month-old child to an undercover cop. Authorities said the man and woman posted on Craigslist that they had a baby available for $3,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabethton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Same o same o 2 hr Mr topic 2
Subway Manager 3 hr Nosy 4 4
City Manager 3 hr shadow 27
Drain The Swamp in Elizabethton City Overlords 3 hr shadow 4
I'm looking for someone in Elizabethton. Can a... 5 hr Galaxygirl 16
News Couple Who Allegedly Tried To Sell Baby Appears... 8 hr AAA 1
Josh Scalf is a con artist 14 hr No body 5
See all Elizabethton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabethton Forum Now

Elizabethton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabethton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Hong Kong
 

Elizabethton, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,533 • Total comments across all topics: 279,949,426

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC