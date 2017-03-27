Tennessee couple busted after trying to sell their baby on Craigslist
A Tennessee couple is behind bars accused of trying to sell their 5-month-old child to an undercover cop. Authorities said the man and woman posted on Craigslist that they had a baby available for $3,000.
