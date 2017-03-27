Reports: Greene County Couple Tried To Sell Baby On Craigslist

A Greene County couple who allegedly tried to sell a 5-month-old baby after posting an ad on Craigslist was taken into custody Friday afternoon after meeting with an undercover officer to complete the transaction. Charged with aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect or endangerment - Haley's Law were Deanna Lynn Greer, 37, and John David Cain, 26, both of 200 Lakeshore Drive.

