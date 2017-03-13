It Happened Here - March 13

A disturbance shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday led to the arrest of James Martinez Brown, of Montgomery, Ala., after Brown allegedly drove recklessly in the parking lot of a Greeneville bar and grill restaurant, "spinning gravel at employees and other patrons." Officer Eddie Key reported that, when he arrived, Brown was upset and claimed an employee of the business had damaged his windshield.

