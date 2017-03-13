It Happened Here - March 13
A disturbance shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday led to the arrest of James Martinez Brown, of Montgomery, Ala., after Brown allegedly drove recklessly in the parking lot of a Greeneville bar and grill restaurant, "spinning gravel at employees and other patrons." Officer Eddie Key reported that, when he arrived, Brown was upset and claimed an employee of the business had damaged his windshield.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Elizabethton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here's how you get free prostitutes for life (Sep '13)
|4 hr
|Blowmehard
|61
|Beggers on corners
|6 hr
|Democrap ...
|24
|INSIDE CARTER COUNTY JAIL(the things you dont k... (Dec '12)
|7 hr
|Tribett
|354
|Mapes Piano String Co. (Aug '13)
|10 hr
|change your ways
|212
|Thinking About Moving To Elizabethton, Tn
|12 hr
|leaving soon
|7
|Grading Beside Lone Star
|Sat
|Jenett
|12
|Elizabethton Carter County Animal Shelter: Set...
|Sat
|Jenett
|4
Find what you want!
Search Elizabethton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC