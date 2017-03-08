Gospel Music Notes

Gospel Music Notes

No Name But His, of Elizabethton, will sing at New Jerusalem Free Will Baptist Church this Sunday, March 12, beginning at 6 p.m. Host pastor is the Rev. Hubert Metcalf.

