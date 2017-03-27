Couple Who Allegedly Tried To Sell Baby Appears In Court

A Greene County couple who allegedly tried to sell a 5-month-old baby after posting an ad on Craigslist had their first appearance this morning in General Sessions Court. Charged with aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect or endangerment-Haley's Law were parents Deanna Lynn Greer, 37, of 200 Lakeshore Drive, and John David Cain, 26, also of the Lakeshore Drive address.

