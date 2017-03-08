Announcements
The Clear Springs Ruritan Club will have a bean/chili supper beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Clear Springs Community Center. Bluegrass music will begin at 6. The cost is by donation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elizabethton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is there anywhere in carter county to get beer ...
|4 hr
|Spike
|4
|Elizabethton Star Sports Editor, Do something a... (Dec '09)
|14 hr
|Poor timmy
|13
|Nicole Cannon
|14 hr
|Poor timmy
|2
|John Robinson and Melinda Buchanan
|22 hr
|Get over it
|127
|Grading Beside Lone Star
|Thu
|Whee i love this ...
|8
|What is going in Ingles shopping plaza?
|Thu
|One not afraid of...
|30
|INSIDE CARTER COUNTY JAIL(the things you dont k... (Dec '12)
|Thu
|Blind eye
|352
Find what you want!
Search Elizabethton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC