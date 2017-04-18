Additonal Charges Filed Against Coupl...

Additonal Charges Filed Against Couple Who Allegedly Sold Baby

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: The Greenville Sun

Additional charges were filed Thursday against a Greene County couple who allegedly tried to sell their 5-month-old baby March 24 after posting an ad on Craigslist. Deanna Lynn Greer, 37, of 200 Lakeshore Drive, and John David Cain, 26, also of the Lakeshore Drive address, were charged March 24 with aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect or endangerment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabethton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Josh Scalf is a con artist 35 min Paid4rehabmyself 15
Boys & Girls Club (May '16) 2 hr Grrrrr 28
Councilman Tester 5 hr Uncle Si 1
John Claude Robinson 12 hr Know it all 146
Carter County Rescue Squad 18 hr Charger 16
Looking for Amy 22 hr Looking 1
Is Rivers Edge Fellowship a cult? 22 hr Hurt 22
See all Elizabethton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabethton Forum Now

Elizabethton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabethton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Mexico
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mitt Romney
 

Elizabethton, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,423 • Total comments across all topics: 280,431,067

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC