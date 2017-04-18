Additonal Charges Filed Against Couple Who Allegedly Sold Baby

Additional charges were filed Thursday against a Greene County couple who allegedly tried to sell their 5-month-old baby March 24 after posting an ad on Craigslist. Deanna Lynn Greer, 37, of 200 Lakeshore Drive, and John David Cain, 26, also of the Lakeshore Drive address, were charged March 24 with aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect or endangerment.

