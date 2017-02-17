Veteran Teaches Therapists How To Tal...

Veteran Teaches Therapists How To Talk About Gun Safety When Suicide's A Risk

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Jay Zimmerman and his father, Buddy, in July 2016. Buddy, who was also a veteran, passed away last September.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabethton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
woman living in a tent next to Butler bridge at... 29 min Trumpyea 8
City Manager 3 hr Robert 13
Grading Beside Lone Star 8 hr Someone who knows 7
County leash laws? (Oct '07) 8 hr Jefferson County Tn 125
Proof Of Stalking In Cowtown 9 hr Blinky 4
Papa John's in Elizabethton 9 hr Blinky 1
L M Gringstaff taking Mathes to court ! (May '13) 11 hr Cm never sheriff ... 95
See all Elizabethton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabethton Forum Now

Elizabethton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabethton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iraq
 

Elizabethton, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,920 • Total comments across all topics: 279,003,193

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC