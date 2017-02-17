'Liberty!' Auditions Announced

19 hrs ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

Auditions for "Liberty!: The Saga of Sycamore Shoals" are planned for Sunday, Feb. 26, and Saturday, March 4, in the Visitors Center at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park in Elizabethton. "'Liberty!' tells the stories of the Watauga Settlement during the late 18th century during the early formative years of this country," according to a news release.

