'Liberty!' Auditions Announced
Auditions for "Liberty!: The Saga of Sycamore Shoals" are planned for Sunday, Feb. 26, and Saturday, March 4, in the Visitors Center at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park in Elizabethton. "'Liberty!' tells the stories of the Watauga Settlement during the late 18th century during the early formative years of this country," according to a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Elizabethton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City Manager
|8 hr
|The Boss
|6
|strap on
|9 hr
|Sarah
|7
|Grindstaff Castle (May '11)
|12 hr
|Ellie
|81
|Grading Beside Lone Star
|13 hr
|Sid
|6
|Amanda
|15 hr
|GLB
|33
|Woman that walks thru town. (May '15)
|15 hr
|Ann
|105
|Mapes Piano String Co. (Aug '13)
|16 hr
|monday at six
|207
Find what you want!
Search Elizabethton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC