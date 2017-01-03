Area Entertainments Rescheduled Due T...

Area Entertainments Rescheduled Due To Weather

14 hrs ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

Due to lots of snow in Elizabethton, icy roads and the extreme cold, Old Christmas at Fort Watauga and the Carter Mansion tours for this weekend have been canceled, according to a news release. Those who had planned to venture to Elizabethton received an apology from the organizers for the inconvenience as they invite everyone to the February Militia Muster on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 4 and 5, at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park, 1651 W. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Elizabethton, TN

