Man accused of killing 3 year old in ...

Man accused of killing 3 year old in TN on TBI Most Wanted List

Wednesday Nov 23

Covington, also known as Demetrius Somerville, is wanted by the Elizabethton Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for First Degree Murder in connection with the death of a 3-year-old child. Covington was last seen driving a 2006 white, Chevrolet Impala with Tennessee tag Z31-82E.

Elizabethton, TN

