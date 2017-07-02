Panel green-lights rooming house, adds conditions
A panel of Elizabeth City officials has recommended a property manager be allowed to operate a rooming house at 701 North Road Street, but is attaching a number of conditions to the recommendation. The city's Technical Review Committee recommended last week that Helen Williams be granted a special use permit for the rooming house, provided she limit the house to five residents and allow parking for only four vehicles.
