Noises can add up to hearing loss

Noises can add up to hearing loss

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: The Daily Advance

Summer can be noisy. The outdoors is filled with lawn mowers, weed eaters, motorcycles, jet skis, boats, live music, fireworks and auto races -- all with the potential to damage a person's hearing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabeth City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the music thread (Mar '12) Jun 12 Musikologist 22
Jet Ski May '17 jdavi97 2
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10) May '17 Cheated 14
Best Private School in Elizabeth City May '17 CGuardFamily 1
News Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10) Mar '17 Denny 20
Horses Feb '17 HorseCrazy 1
HaHaHa Feb '17 LovinLife 1
See all Elizabeth City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabeth City Forum Now

Elizabeth City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabeth City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. American Idol
  5. North Korea
 

Elizabeth City, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,886 • Total comments across all topics: 282,426,862

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC