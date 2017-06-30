N Carolina goes to court to get property for coastal bridge
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jun 12
|Musikologist
|22
|Jet Ski
|May '17
|jdavi97
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May '17
|Cheated
|14
|Best Private School in Elizabeth City
|May '17
|CGuardFamily
|1
|Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Denny
|20
|Horses
|Feb '17
|HorseCrazy
|1
|HaHaHa
|Feb '17
|LovinLife
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elizabeth City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC