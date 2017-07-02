Keep DIG grant program focused on dow...

Keep DIG grant program focused on downtown

City councilors are weighing proposed changes to the Downtown Improvement Grant program, including some ideas that would expand the reach of financial assistance to businesses operating outside the immediate downtown area. Those changes are worth considering, but before any alterations are agreed to, we'd urge city leaders to revisit the initial focus of the program.

