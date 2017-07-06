Getting ready: Early College to have early start
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Early College High School has its staff in place and facilities "basically ready" in anticipation of the start of the new school year in early August. Students are scheduled to report to the Early College Aug. 7 - three weeks earlier than their counterparts at the district's other schools.
