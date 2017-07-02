ECCPS testing shows mixed result

Early indicators from recent testing of students in the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools show a decline in overall fifth-grade achievement but some improvement in high school math and middle school science. The new information, which was recently shared with the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education, comes a year after fewer than half of ECPPS fifth-grade students demonstrated grade-level proficiency in math and reading.

