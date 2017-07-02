Dinner honors MACU leader

Dinner honors MACU leader

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Daily Advance

Friends, colleagues and community members celebrated outgoing Mid-Atlantic Christian University President Clay Perkins Saturday as a leader who strengthened MACU's connection to the local community, other colleges and universities and the global church. Perkins retired as MACU's third president effective June 30 and the MACU community held a dinner in his honor on campus Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabeth City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the music thread (Mar '12) Jun 12 Musikologist 22
Jet Ski May '17 jdavi97 2
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10) May '17 Cheated 14
Best Private School in Elizabeth City May '17 CGuardFamily 1
News Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10) Mar '17 Denny 20
Horses Feb '17 HorseCrazy 1
HaHaHa Feb '17 LovinLife 1
See all Elizabeth City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabeth City Forum Now

Elizabeth City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabeth City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Elizabeth City, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,137 • Total comments across all topics: 282,205,552

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC