Dinner honors MACU leader
Friends, colleagues and community members celebrated outgoing Mid-Atlantic Christian University President Clay Perkins Saturday as a leader who strengthened MACU's connection to the local community, other colleges and universities and the global church. Perkins retired as MACU's third president effective June 30 and the MACU community held a dinner in his honor on campus Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Add your comments below
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jun 12
|Musikologist
|22
|Jet Ski
|May '17
|jdavi97
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May '17
|Cheated
|14
|Best Private School in Elizabeth City
|May '17
|CGuardFamily
|1
|Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Denny
|20
|Horses
|Feb '17
|HorseCrazy
|1
|HaHaHa
|Feb '17
|LovinLife
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elizabeth City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC