Couple crafting downtown microbrewery

A local couple plans to open a microbrewery in downtown Elizabeth City this autumn, opening the Harbor of Hospitality to the craft beer culture that is sweeping North Carolina and much of the nation. "There is a void here," Thomas Reese said early last week as he stood with his wife, Tabitha, inside the future Ghost Harbor Brewing Co., at 606-B East Colonial Avenue.

