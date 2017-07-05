Council supports climate accord

Elizabeth City City Council last week endorsed the Paris climate agreement even though President Trump says the U.S. will withdraw from the treaty. Councilors also agreed to consider taking a stance on the long-proposed Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, but did not take a position on support for Medicaid, the health insurance program for the poor and disabled.

