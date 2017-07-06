Colonial, longtime fixture downtown, ...

Colonial, longtime fixture downtown, closes

A downtown restaurant that once served meals to most of Elizabeth City's movers and shakers has closed, a victim of changing demographics and traffic patterns, one of its operators said Wednesday. The Colonial Restaurant, a fixture at the northwest corner of East Colonial Avenue and North McMorrine Street for more than half-a-century, served customers for last time on Saturday morning.

