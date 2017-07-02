COA set for Center upgrades
Work is expected to begin in just a few weeks on a major renovation of the lobby at College of The Albemarle's Performing Arts Center. The COA Board of Trustees voted unanimously last week to move forward with the project, which is budgeted at $700,000.
