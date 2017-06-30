CATS Hosts Middle School Students fro...

CATS Hosts Middle School Students from Elizabeth City to Create Interest in STEM Careers

Charlotte Area Transit System recently hosted 25 middle school aged students from the Elizabeth City area of North Carolina to tour the system, talk to transit professionals and inspire the next generation towards careers in STEM via transportation. The students came to Charlotte on Wednesday as a part of a summer program through Elizabeth City State University that was partially funded by the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

