Camden sheriff probes possible drug death

CAMDEN The Camden County Sheriff's Office is investigating the recent death of a 32-year-old Pasquotank County man to find out whether he overdosed on drugs. Sheriff Tony Perry, when reached Monday, said his investigators are still looking at this possibility, but he emphasized the cause of death of the man, John Goodman Barclift Jr., remains to be determined by the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.