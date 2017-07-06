1,105 donors help Day of Giving raise...

1,105 donors help Day of Giving raise $129K

Elizabeth City State University is celebrating an increase in giving by both alumni and non-alumni despite falling $20,000 short of its fundraising goal in last week's Day of Giving campaign. The university's first-ever Day of Giving was billed as a campaign to raise $150,000 from 3,000 Vikings in 24 hours.

