Young hopes to make return to council
Young confirmed in an interview Thursday she plans to run for a council seat in Elizabeth City's 1st Ward. Young is owner and operator of the Young Ones Daycare in Elizabeth City, an active supporter of community organizations like the Fraternal Order of Police and Police Athletic League, and a former city councilor for Elizabeth City's 2nd Ward, from 1997-2001.
