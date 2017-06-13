Unruly person subdued in bizarre incident in Riverside area
An unidentified and apparently unruly man was pulled from the Pasquotank River early Monday morning, after being spotted yelling while standing on a pier in the area of Elizabeth City's Riverside neighborhood. The incident occurred near the intersection of Carolina and Preyer avenues and Rivershore Road.
