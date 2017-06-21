Unity at The Table group to host outdoor service Sunday
Continuing their efforts to strengthen community ties and celebrate all as a child of God, local pastors will hold an outdoor unity service at 5 p.m. on Sunday at Waterfront Park in downtown Elizabeth City. Pastors Hipp Barclift and Chip Broadfoot are organizing the event as part of their recently formed "Unity at the Table" group.
