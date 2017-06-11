Search for missing teen off Emerald Isle suspended
The US Coast Guard has suspended its search for a 17-year-old male who went missing off Emerald Isle Saturday night. A helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City participated in the search, which according to the Coast Guard covered roughly 129 square nautical miles over a period of 25 hours.
