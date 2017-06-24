rue21 to close Tanglewood store Sunday
The rue21 store in Elizabeth City will be closing on Sunday, one of nearly 400 apparel stores the Pennsylvania-based apparel chain is shuttering after filing for federal bankruptcy protection last month. A rue21 employee at the store at Tanglewood Pavilions this week said the store was closing Sunday but referred all other questions to rue21's corporate spokesmen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Add your comments below
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jun 12
|Musikologist
|22
|Jet Ski
|May '17
|jdavi97
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May '17
|Cheated
|14
|Best Private School in Elizabeth City
|May '17
|CGuardFamily
|1
|Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Denny
|20
|Horses
|Feb '17
|HorseCrazy
|1
|HaHaHa
|Feb '17
|LovinLife
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elizabeth City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC