Researcher focuses on hypoallergenic peanuts
Dodo, currently an adjunct professor at Fayetteville State University and founder of IngateyGen LLC, shared her story during the Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce's Women of Excellence award ceremony on Wednesday. Through IngateyGen - pronounced "in-got-a"-Gen - Dodo is focused on bringing to market hypoallergenic peanuts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Add your comments below
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jun 12
|Musikologist
|22
|Jet Ski
|May 22
|jdavi97
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May '17
|Cheated
|14
|Best Private School in Elizabeth City
|May '17
|CGuardFamily
|1
|Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Denny
|20
|Horses
|Feb '17
|HorseCrazy
|1
|HaHaHa
|Feb '17
|LovinLife
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elizabeth City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC