Releasing critic's utility history won't 'maintain integrity'
As a business that relies on public information to do its job informing readers, The Daily Advance obviously wants government officials to release as much of it to the public as possible. There is something troubling, however, about Elizabeth City officials' recent decision to release the utility records of a city utility customer who has been a vocal critic of those same officials over their handling of the city's ongoing utility billing crisis.
