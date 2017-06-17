Pelican owners hopeful EC will allow ...

Pelican owners hopeful EC will allow them to sell dockside fuel

The owners of the Pelican Marina are optimist they can work with Elizabeth City Fire Department officials to secure city approval to sell fuel to boaters. Jensen and his wife, Melissa, who bought the Pelican in July 2016, have on-shore, above-ground storage tanks in place to sell gasoline and diesel fuel.

