Pelican owners hopeful EC will allow them to sell dockside fuel
The owners of the Pelican Marina are optimist they can work with Elizabeth City Fire Department officials to secure city approval to sell fuel to boaters. Jensen and his wife, Melissa, who bought the Pelican in July 2016, have on-shore, above-ground storage tanks in place to sell gasoline and diesel fuel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Add your comments below
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jun 12
|Musikologist
|22
|Jet Ski
|May 22
|jdavi97
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May '17
|Cheated
|14
|Best Private School in Elizabeth City
|May '17
|CGuardFamily
|1
|Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Denny
|20
|Horses
|Feb '17
|HorseCrazy
|1
|HaHaHa
|Feb '17
|LovinLife
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elizabeth City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC