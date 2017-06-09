Panther pride: 182 turn tassels at Pasquotank

Student speakers at Friday night's commencement at Pasquotank County High School urged the other graduates in their 182-member class to step outside their comfort zone and live fearlessly. "Some things in life can be completed easily, and some things will test you harder than you've ever been tested, but nothing good will come into your life without your decision to put it there," said Niamh Massey, valedictorian of Pasquotank's Class of 2017.

