Owner: Southgate to be 'de-malled' starting this month
Three empty sites at Southgate Mall will soon face the wrecking ball, as the mall's new owners seek to transform the nearly half-century-old shopping center from an enclosed building into a partly open venue. Clay Boardman III, a managing member of the Georgia-based Vireo Group, said in a brief email Saturday that his company plans to demolish the former J.C. Penney and Merchant's Tire and Auto buildings.
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jet Ski
|May 22
|jdavi97
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May 12
|Cheated
|14
|Best Private School in Elizabeth City
|May 11
|CGuardFamily
|1
|Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Denny
|20
|Horses
|Feb '17
|HorseCrazy
|1
|HaHaHa
|Feb '17
|LovinLife
|1
|Guitar Lessons
|Feb '17
|Guitar71
|1
