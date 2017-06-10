Owner: Southgate to be 'de-malled' starting this month

Three empty sites at Southgate Mall will soon face the wrecking ball, as the mall's new owners seek to transform the nearly half-century-old shopping center from an enclosed building into a partly open venue. Clay Boardman III, a managing member of the Georgia-based Vireo Group, said in a brief email Saturday that his company plans to demolish the former J.C. Penney and Merchant's Tire and Auto buildings.

