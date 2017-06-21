Out on the boardwalk: County seeks $8...

Out on the boardwalk: County seeks $80K for walk repairs

Sam Stuck and her boyfriend Zak Root walk along the boardwalk behind College of The Albemarle and Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Tuesday. Pasquotank County is hopeful of receiving an $80,000 grant from the N.C. Division of Coastal Management to repair the seven-foot-wide, 3,440-foot-long boardwalk that cuts around wetlands near COA and then runs along the Pasquotank River behind the hospital.

