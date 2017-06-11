Northeastern grads look back, ahead
Standing in the sun Saturday morning, Northeastern High School valedictorian Anne Claire Foreman described each of her fellow classmates as a "unique and vibrant piece of the puzzle that come together to form the image of Northeastern." Those puzzle pieces will unfold now into their own unique images, as the Class of 2017 graduated Saturday to the cheers of school officials, friends and family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Add your comments below
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jet Ski
|May 22
|jdavi97
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May 12
|Cheated
|14
|Best Private School in Elizabeth City
|May '17
|CGuardFamily
|1
|Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Denny
|20
|Horses
|Feb '17
|HorseCrazy
|1
|HaHaHa
|Feb '17
|LovinLife
|1
|Guitar Lessons
|Feb '17
|Guitar71
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elizabeth City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC