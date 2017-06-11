Northeastern grads look back, ahead

Northeastern grads look back, ahead

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: The Daily Advance

Standing in the sun Saturday morning, Northeastern High School valedictorian Anne Claire Foreman described each of her fellow classmates as a "unique and vibrant piece of the puzzle that come together to form the image of Northeastern." Those puzzle pieces will unfold now into their own unique images, as the Class of 2017 graduated Saturday to the cheers of school officials, friends and family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabeth City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jet Ski May 22 jdavi97 2
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10) May 12 Cheated 14
Best Private School in Elizabeth City May '17 CGuardFamily 1
News Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10) Mar '17 Denny 20
Horses Feb '17 HorseCrazy 1
HaHaHa Feb '17 LovinLife 1
Guitar Lessons Feb '17 Guitar71 1
See all Elizabeth City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabeth City Forum Now

Elizabeth City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabeth City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Elizabeth City, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,346 • Total comments across all topics: 281,679,578

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC