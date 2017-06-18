No word on E.C.'s Lidl grocery plans;...

No word on E.C.'s Lidl grocery plans; Tidal Wave car wash progressing

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: The Daily Advance

A large future car wash is taking shape just off the busy Halstead Boulevard Extended corridor, but there is still no official word when the Lidl grocery chain will start construction on its future Elizabeth City location. Both subjects came up late last week at the monthly meeting of Elizabeth City Downtown Inc. ECDI board member Geoff McNamara asked about the status of the future Elizabeth City Lidl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabeth City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the music thread (Mar '12) Jun 12 Musikologist 22
Jet Ski May 22 jdavi97 2
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10) May '17 Cheated 14
Best Private School in Elizabeth City May '17 CGuardFamily 1
News Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10) Mar '17 Denny 20
Horses Feb '17 HorseCrazy 1
HaHaHa Feb '17 LovinLife 1
See all Elizabeth City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabeth City Forum Now

Elizabeth City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabeth City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Elizabeth City, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,979 • Total comments across all topics: 281,843,192

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC