Mitchelville Preservation Project has a new leader
The Mitchelville Preservation Project, a nonprofit organization that aims to educate the public about the first self-governed settlement for freed slaves in the United States, has hired a new executive director, according to a release. As executive director, Ahmad Ward, a native of Elizabeth City, N.C., will develop content for local schools, develop a master plan and business plan for the operation of the Hilton Head Island site, and raise funds for the reconstruction of the original Mitchelville school/church to have a space to "inspire schoolchildren," the release said.
