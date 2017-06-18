Long-closed section of Road St. reopens to traffic
The mid-section of Road Street reopened Friday morning in Elizabeth City, marking the near completion of a roughly $800,000 contract for water-sewer work there. Olson said in an interview Friday that RPC Contracting, of Kitty Hawk, has reopened Road Street just off Ehringhaus Street and around the Grice Street intersection.
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jun 12
|Musikologist
|22
|Jet Ski
|May 22
|jdavi97
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May '17
|Cheated
|14
|Best Private School in Elizabeth City
|May '17
|CGuardFamily
|1
|Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Denny
|20
|Horses
|Feb '17
|HorseCrazy
|1
|HaHaHa
|Feb '17
|LovinLife
|1
