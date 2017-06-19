Langenbacher bids farewell to ATTC
Capt. Erik Langenbacher thanked his colleagues and bid farewell Monday, passing control of the Coast Guard's aviation 'A' school to a new leader. The Aviation Technical Training Center is responsible for training Coast Guard enlisted personnel for careers in aviation.
